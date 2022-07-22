Ryan Moriarty was drunk when he turned up at the Lady Chatterley pub, at midnight on October 16, last year, and likened one of the doormen to a cartoon character, said prosecutor Ghazala Mumtaz

When he was asked to leave, he shouted a racial slur and swung a punch, shouting: “What are you going to do about it? Get off me or I'll punch you in your big nose you black b******.”

When Moriarty’s female friend swept drinks from a table, the pub manager intervened and Mortiarty shoved him in the face with open hand.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Lady Chatterley pub in Eastwood.

He chased a second doorman into the street, aiming punches at his face and body which missed.

As the doorman walked backwards to avoid the blows, Moriarty shouted: “Come here old man - let me beat you, you black b******.”

In a statement one of the doormen said: “I have been in the job for six years and this is the worst incident I have experienced.”

The court heard Moriarty has 13 previous convictions for 20 offences.

Ryan Higginbotham, mitigating, said: “The facts largely speak for themselves. He says he saw red. In the cold light of day he realises that his reaction was wrong.

“He has accepted that the words he used were wrong. He appreciates the impact they would have had on the victims.

“There has been no further offending since. A five-year gap in his offending history shows he is able to stay out of trouble.”

The court heard he has been put on the Eastwood & Kimberley Pub Watch list and barred from local pubs for ten years.

Mr Higginbotham said the defendant works seven days a week as a groundworker, and pays a substantial towards the upkeep of his three daughters.

Moriarty, of Warnadene Road, admitted two counts of making racially-aggravated threats and one of assault by beating, when he appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court, on May 6.