Carl Stevens tried to climb into the back of the police vehicle on Leeming Street, in Mansfield, at 1.50am on March 16, said prosecutor Alexis Mercer.

He was told to go home but a short while later he walked out in front of the van.

Officers gestured for him to get out of the way but he made his way around to the side and grabbed the sliding door handle.

Mansfield Magistrates court, Rosemary Street.

"It appears he was desperate to get inside the van," said Ms Mercer. "One officer couldn't get out because he was holding on so tightly."

Stevens, aged 26, shouted that he wanted to be arrested and he was.

The court heard he was cautioned last year for criminal damage and received a fixed penalty notice for drunk and disorderly behaviour a few months prior to this incident.

Stevens, who represented himself, told magistrates he was struggling with mental health difficulties and had blacked out that evening.

He said the housing charity Framework is trying to find him some accommodation and he has no family support.

The presiding magistrate told him: "We accept the issues you have personally but you do need to avoid situations which get you into trouble."

Stevens, care of Mayfield Place, Sutton, admitted drunk and disorderly behaviour when he appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court, on Tuesday.