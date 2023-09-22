Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Officers attended Willowbridge Lane, Sutton after receiving calls an 11-year-old boy had been robbed in the street by two people.

The victim, who wasn't injured in the attack, was reportedly pinned to the ground and had a gold bracelet snatched from his wrist during the incident at around 6.10pm on Tuesday, September 19.

Both suspects then fled in the direction of Lammas Close, with officers visiting a house on the street a short while later after receiving intelligence it could be linked to the offence.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK.

Police seized drugs from a house in Sutton while investigating the robbery of a young boy. Photo: Nottinghamshire Police

After gaining entry to the property, police found two men inside the house, aged 23 and 24, who they arrested on suspicion of robbery.

Officers then carried out a search of the premises to try and find the stolen bracelet, which led to them discovering a large bag filled with multiple deals of cannabis, a quantity of suspected cocaine, and around £2,000 in cash.

Following this discovery, the two suspects, were additionally arrested for possession with intent to supply class B drugs and possession of a class A drug.

Alongside being arrestef for drugs possession, the 24-year-old also further arrested for driving while disqualified.

Detective Constable Kate Taylor, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “Robbery is an incredibly serious crime that can have a long-lasting impact on people’s lives, so it was concerning to receive reports of a young person being targeted in this manner.

“These types of reports will always be met with a robust response by the police, as was shown in this instance, where we attended the scene and quickly located and detained two suspects.

“We were also able to seize large quantities of cannabis and cash shortly after making these arrests, so we are pleased with this good result.

