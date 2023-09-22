Safer Streets for Kirkby as problem property closed on the Coxmoor Estate

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A Closure Order granted on 14th September 2023 at Mansfield Magistrates Court has been put in place to prevent incidents of drug activity, violence, noise nuisance and fly tipping linked to the address. Incidents reported involved a number of unknown people attending the address with weapons which had an adverse impact on local residents.

Following the incidents, the Council’s Community Safety Team worked in partnership with Nottinghamshire Police and took swift action to reassure the local community and close the property. The order granted under the Anti-Social Behaviour, Crime and Policing Act 2014 will remain in force until 23.59 hours on 13th December 2023 and is to prohibit access at all times and in all circumstances to all persons (including tenant/s) except for Emergency Services, any Future Tenants or Tenants housed by Ashfield District Council or any representatives as authorised by Ashfield District Council.

Any breaches of the order such as unauthorised access may result in prosecution proceedings, a fine or imprisonment. If anyone is witnessed breaching the order, it can be reported to 999 so that appropriate action can be taken.

Officers at the closed property

This is one of a number of interventions being delivered by the Council and Police under the Home Office Safer Streets initiative to clamp down on violence, neighbourhood crime and anti-social behaviour.

Deputy Leader of the Council, Cllr Helen-Ann Smith, Executive Lead for community Safety & Crime Reduction said:

“This property was having a significant impact on the local community due to incidents at the address and as a result we took swift action to resolve the issues and deal with the offenders. We have invested significantly into the Coxmoor Estate through external funding we have secured to make our Streets Safer. This includes new and improved CCTV, additional Street Lighting, environmental improvements and Diversionary activities to tackle anti-social and improve feelings of safety for women and girls.”

Ward Cllr for Abbey Hill and Coxmoor, Cllr Andy Meakin said: “This is another fantastic outcome for the residents of Coxmoor who are seeing real benefits of the work that the Council have put in place to make the streets of Coxmoor safer. The Council is working closely with the Police to deliver results that make residents’ lives safer and we hope this closure order sends a clear message that we will not tolerate anti-social behaviour on our estate.”

Antonio Taylor, Community Safety Manager at Ashfield District Council, said: "This result demonstrates an effective partnership response to an escalating situation which was clearly impacting on local residents. The Councils Community Safety Team took swift action to address the issues and secure a closure order through the courts.”