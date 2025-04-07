Drugs and knife found inside vehicle that rammed police car during Mansfield pursuit

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Drugs and a knife were found in a vehicle that rammed a police car before crashing into another parked car.

Operational Support officers initially started following the vehicle in question after hearing it was linked to drugs activity.

After being brought to a stop in Old Newark Road, Mansfield, it suddenly reversed into a police car, before speeding away down a dirt road.

This happened around 12.10am on Monday, April 7, with a pursuit then taking place which ended seconds later when the vehicle collided with a parked car in Chatsworth Drive.

Drugs and a knife were found in the vehicle. Image: Nottinghamshire Police.

The chase wasn’t over there, however, as someone then sprang out of the vehicle and ran into a nearby field, before being detained soon afterwards by officers following them on foot.

A second suspect was also identified and stopped nearby by Operational Support officers, who at that point conducted a search of the vehicle, which was identified as being stolen.

This resulted in quantities of cocaine, a Rambo-style knife, cash and small amounts of cannabis being found onboard and subsequently seized.

A 27-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving, theft of a vehicle, possessing a knife in public, possessing with intent to supply Class A drugs and failing to stop.

The suspect was additionally arrested for drink-driving, drug-driving, and driving without a valid licence and insurance.

Police also arrested a 19-year-old man on suspicion of possessing with intent to supply Class A drugs, possessing a knife in public, theft of a vehicle, and possessing Class B drugs.

Inspector Chris Chell, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “The officers involved in this incident did a great job following up suspicions linking a vehicle to criminality to ultimately seize drugs and a weapon.

“Two suspects were also arrested for a range of offences because of the team’s actions, including for a poor standard of driving that put others on the roads at risk of harm.

“While a vehicle belonging to a member of the public and a police car were both damaged during this incident, thankfully nobody sustained any injuries, with the response of our policing teams playing a key part in that outcome.”