CCTV appeal after Mansfield cash machine theft

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Officers investigating the theft of money from a cash machine in Mansfield have released an image of a man they would like to speak with.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Mansfield and Ashfield Chad, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The victim, a woman in her thirties, withdrew money from an ATM at Tesco, in Chesterfield Road South, but walked away without colleting it.

By the time she realised her error, the money had been taken.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Police believe the man pictured in this image has vital information about the incident, which took place on the afternoon of Saturday, December 28, 2024.

Officers investigating the theft of money from a cash machine in Mansfield have released an image of a man they would like to speak with.

PCSO Sharnie Broughton, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “This was an upsetting incident for the victim who lost a significant amount of money.

“We believe the man pictured in this image has vital information and are now making a public appeal for him to come forward.”

Anyone with information is asked to call 101 quoting incident 242 of 28 December 2024.