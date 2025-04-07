CCTV appeal after Mansfield cash machine theft

By Phoebe Cox
Published 7th Apr 2025, 15:44 BST
Officers investigating the theft of money from a cash machine in Mansfield have released an image of a man they would like to speak with.

The victim, a woman in her thirties, withdrew money from an ATM at Tesco, in Chesterfield Road South, but walked away without colleting it.

By the time she realised her error, the money had been taken.

Police believe the man pictured in this image has vital information about the incident, which took place on the afternoon of Saturday, December 28, 2024.

PCSO Sharnie Broughton, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “This was an upsetting incident for the victim who lost a significant amount of money.

“We believe the man pictured in this image has vital information and are now making a public appeal for him to come forward.”

Anyone with information is asked to call 101 quoting incident 242 of 28 December 2024.

