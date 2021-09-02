Drugs and firearm recovered after car was stopped by police in Mansfield

Police have recovered a large amount of drugs and a firearm after a car was pulled over in Mansfield.

By Andy Done-Johnson
Thursday, 2nd September 2021, 3:47 pm

The man is due to appear at Nottingham Magistrates’ Court today (Thursday, September 2) charged in connection with the recovery of the gun and drugs.

Police searched a house in Kimberley Road, Borrowash, Derbyshire, on August 31, and found a handgun, drugs and other items consistent with drug dealing.

Officers searched the property following the recovery of a large quantity of cannabis from a car that was stopped in Blenheim Lane, Mansfield earlier the same day.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

Police pulled him over in Mansfield

Jamie Hannis, 22, of Kimberley Road, Borrowash, is charged with possessing a firearm and possession with intent to supply class B drugs and possession with intent to supply class A drugs.

Detective Inspector Ruby Burrow, from Nottinghamshire Police, said: “Firearms offences are incredibly serious and we will always look to take action against anyone found to be in illegal possession of a gun.”

Read More

Read More
Hundreds prosecuted for begging in Notts as Mansfield Council urges new approach

Editor’s message: Support your Chad by becoming a digital subscriber. You will see 70 per cent fewer ads on stories, meaning faster load times and an overall enhanced user experience. Click here to subscribe.