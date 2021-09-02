Drugs and firearm recovered after car was stopped by police in Mansfield

The man is due to appear at Nottingham Magistrates’ Court today (Thursday, September 2) charged in connection with the recovery of the gun and drugs.

Police searched a house in Kimberley Road, Borrowash, Derbyshire, on August 31, and found a handgun, drugs and other items consistent with drug dealing.

Officers searched the property following the recovery of a large quantity of cannabis from a car that was stopped in Blenheim Lane, Mansfield earlier the same day.

Police pulled him over in Mansfield

Jamie Hannis, 22, of Kimberley Road, Borrowash, is charged with possessing a firearm and possession with intent to supply class B drugs and possession with intent to supply class A drugs.

Detective Inspector Ruby Burrow, from Nottinghamshire Police, said: “Firearms offences are incredibly serious and we will always look to take action against anyone found to be in illegal possession of a gun.”