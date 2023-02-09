Drugged-up driver arrested by police after spotting him driving erratically
A drug-driver was arrested by officers in Bolsover after failing a roadside test.
On Tuesday, February 7, members of Derbyshire Police’s roads policing unit stopped a driver who had travelled from South Yorkshire into Bolsover due to the manner of his driving.
In a tweet, a DRPU spokesman said: “One drug wipe later and a tell-tale line for cocaine appears.”
The driver was subsequently arrested by DRPU officers and blood samples were taken for analysis.