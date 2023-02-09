News you can trust since 1952
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Drugged-up driver arrested by police after spotting him driving erratically

A drug-driver was arrested by officers in Bolsover after failing a roadside test.

By Tom Hardwick
1 hour ago - 1 min read

On Tuesday, February 7, members of Derbyshire Police’s roads policing unit stopped a driver who had travelled from South Yorkshire into Bolsover due to the manner of his driving.

In a tweet, a DRPU spokesman said: “One drug wipe later and a tell-tale line for cocaine appears.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Read More
Three Mansfield and Ashfield bus services saved after council steps in provide f...
The driver was taken into custody by DRPU officers.
Most Popular

The driver was subsequently arrested by DRPU officers and blood samples were taken for analysis.