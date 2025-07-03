Former St John Ambulance training centre in Bilsthorpe could become houses under new plans

A number of homes could be built on the site of an old St John Ambulance training centre in Bilsthorpe.

Combellack Holdings Ltd has submitted plans for six new homes in Eakring Road, where just over 100 houses and a new Co-op store have been built by Keepmoat Homes.

St John Ambulance is a first aid charity that provides specialist ambulance services across the country.

The charity used the site up until its closure during the Covid pandemic in 2020, after which it was not reopened and is now vacant.

The garages in Eakring Road that were once used by St John Ambulance

The former training centre building has already been demolished, after plans for four new homes on the front part of the site were approved in 2024.

However a number of garage buildings, which once acted as a base for the charity’s ambulance fleet, will be demolished under the new plans.

Documents, submitted to Newark & Sherwood District Council, say: “The site is currently in a poor state of repair and does not contribute positively to the overall character of the area.

“The existing buildings are of low quality and are a mix of heights, style and materials and the proposal is an opportunity to enhance the appearance of the site.

“Properties on the western side of Eakring Road are typically two-storey semi-detached properties faced in render and on the new development to the north the properties are a mix of terraced, detached, and semi-detached dwellings in a mixed material palette of red and buff brick.

“The new development adjacent to Eakring Road repeat this character and screen this proposal from the wider street scene.

“The proposal is to create three storey brick built terraced properties to reinforce the character and appearance of the area.

“The proposal for each dwelling to have an integral garage and driveway parking to replicate the driveways of the existing houses opposite the site.”

Plans will now be considered by the council’s planning officers.