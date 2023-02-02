Drink-driver’s appetite for McDonald’s in Mansfield will cost him his job

Samuel Bere was “plainly drunk” when he arrived at the drive-thru restaurant on Oakleaf Close, “a little before 5am”, on January 1, Mansfield Magistrates’ Court heard.

Peter Bettany, prosecuting, said restaurant staff called police and a breath test showed Bere had 102 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, when the legal limit is 35mcg.

Bere, aged 22, of Goodwin Court, Farnsfield, admitted drink-driving.

Mansfield Magistrates Court.

Vicky Clarson, mitigating, said construction worker Bere, of previous good character, was “very disappointed in himself”.

He slept for an hour at a friend's house and then “made the foolish decision to get some food”, when “hunger got the better of him”.

“He relies on his vehicle to get to and from work,” she said, adding that public transport is unreliable and he cannot rely on car-shares.

Ms Clarson said Bere lives with his parents and pays a reasonable amount of board, but added: “He doesn’t think his parents will allow him to remain in the house if he is jobless.”

She said: “It was one-off in my submission. It was an error in judgment. He doesn't think he has a drink problem.”

However, magistrates told Bere: “The reading is very high and is of concern to the court.”

Bere was fined £653 and ordered to pay a £261 surcharge and £85 costs.