Drink-driver who collided with mini-roundabout outside Ollerton 'glad it wasn't worse'

Callum Mulheir's airbags deployed after he hit a mini-roundabout and street furniture on Worksop Road, Perlethorpe cum Budby, on August 10, at 11.40pm, Mansfield Magistrates’ Court heard.

Daniel Pietryka, prosecuting, said Mulheir told officers he drank five pints while staying at a nearby hotel and had driven his BMW 1 Series to a petrol station.

A test revealed he had 70 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, when the legal limit is 35mcg.

Mansfield Magistrates Court.

Mulheir, aged 29, of Stonehurst Road, Great Barr, Birmingham, admitted drink-driving.

Chris Perry, mitigating, said that Mulheir had told police officers he was glad it was not worse.

Mr Perry said: “He appreciates the fact no-one was injured. Thankfully in this case it was the risk that was there, rather than the harm.

“Drink-driving is against everything he stands against. He is fortunate his employer won't judge him on the basis of one incident. He won't lose his livelihood."

Magistrates took his early guilty plea, his conduct with the police and previous good character into account when passing sentence.