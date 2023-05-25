Drink-driver used amphetamine to keep awake while working two jobs in Sutton
Arkadiusz Roznowski was pulled over for driving his Toyota Avensis without insurance on Mansfield Road, on May 6, at 7.50pm, Mansfield Magistrates’ Court heard.
Lynette Holland, prosecuting, said, as officers removed his keys, they saw cans of alcohol in the car, and found a small bag, bearing “smiley faces”, which contained the class B drug.
A breath test showed he had 41 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, when the legal limit is 35mcg.
Roznowski, aged 36, of Brook Avenue, Alfreton, admitted drink-driving, driving without insurance and possession of a class B drug.
Ian Pridham, mitigating, said Roznowski, of previous good character, was working 12-hour shifts in a factory by night and helping to maintain his late father's building business during the day.
He said he was trying to earn as much money as he could to send to his daughter. She has moved back to Poland with his partner, who left him two months ago.
Mr Pridham said: “The drugs were for his own personal use to keep awake and keep going between each of the jobs.
“This is a wake-up call. He realises he can’t continue to work long hours and misuse drugs to keep two jobs.”
Roznowski was banned from driving for 13 months, fined £600 and ordered to pay a £240 surcharge and £85 costs. He was also given a six-month conditional discharge for the drug offence.