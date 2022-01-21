Drink driver suffered blackout before downing vodka and crashing in Ollerton

Mansfield Magistrates’ Court heard Jo Stead apologised to the other driver after the collision on Rufford Road, on December 16, at about 4.50pm.

However, Andrew Conboy, prosecuting, said the other drive refused to return her car keys back when she asked for them and told her she would have to wait for the police.

A breath test revealed she had 128 micrograms of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, when the legal limit is 35mcg.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Read the latest stories from Mansfield Magistrates Court.

Stead told police she bought a bottle of vodka from a supermarket after finishing work and ‘drank a substantial amount’.

Stead, aged 27, of Main Street, Upton, admitted driving with excess alcohol.

Probation officer Raqia Bano said that the incident was sparked when Stead, who had ended an abusive relationship four months earlier, thought she saw her former partner.

She said the Stead, who has no previous convictions, was remorseful and had not drunk alcohol, or driven, since.

Ryan Higginbotham, mitigating, said: "The offence was triggered by previous traumas. She blacked out and bought some alcohol as a way of dealing with those issues.

“The issue isn't to do with alcohol. It's more to do with her mental health issues.”

Stead was jailed for eight weeks, suspended for 12 months, and given 20 rehabilitation days. She was banned from driving for 30 months and ordered to pay a £128 surcharge and £85 costs.