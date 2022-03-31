Drink driver 'ricocheted' into a tree in Blidworth and injured her passenger

Police were called to Baulker Lane where Rebecca Eddishaw had come off the road in her Mercedes and hit a road sign on March 12, at about 10.20pm.

Jenna Minton, prosecuting at Mansfield Magistrates’ Court, said her passenger, who was curled up on the ground and complaining of severe abdominal pain, was taken to Queen’s Medical Centre, Nottingham.

A test revealed Eddishaw had 104 micrograms of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, when the legal limit is 35mcg.

Mansfield Magistrates Court.

The court heard she had been at the Little John pub with a friend where she drank a bottle-and-a-half of wine over the course of three hours.

Ms Minton said she has no relevant previous convictions and was last in trouble in 2014.

Eddishaw, aged 37, of Spring Court, Farnsfield, admitted drink-driving.

Chris Wall, mitigating, said her car ‘was a mess’, but her friend sustained no lasting injuries.

He said the inevitable diqualification would create ‘logistical’ problems in terms of getting her daughter to school, working in Nottingham city centre, and visiting her mother, who she cares for, in Top Valley.

He said: “It was an isolated incident and there are no alcohol issues. She is desperate to get back on the road as soon as she can.”

Eddishaw was banned from driving for 24 months, fined £423 and ordered to pay £85 court costs and a £42 victim surcharge.