Drink-driver on three-day fast forced cop to take evasive action in Mansfield

Mansfield Magistrates’ Court heard the officer followed the car to Charles Street where he found it parked in the middle of the road and saw Daniel Axinescu getting into another vehicle, on April 13.

Nicole Baughan, prosecuting, said a breath test showed Axinescu had 72 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath. The legal limit is 35mcg.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Axinescu told police he does not usually drink, but drank a glass of wine and a beer, because he was in a lot of pain with his back.

Mansfield Magistrates Court.

Ms Baughan said he said he felt fit enough to drive to the gym.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Axinescu, of Charles Street, Mansfield, admitted drink-driving.

The 52-year-old told magistrates: “My alcohol level was high because I had been fasting for three days. Maybe that is what led to the high reading.”