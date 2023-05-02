Drink-driver on three-day fast forced cop to take evasive action in Mansfield
An off-duty police driver had to swerve to avoid a collision when a drink-driver drifted across the white line towards him in Mansfield, a court heard.
Mansfield Magistrates’ Court heard the officer followed the car to Charles Street where he found it parked in the middle of the road and saw Daniel Axinescu getting into another vehicle, on April 13.
Nicole Baughan, prosecuting, said a breath test showed Axinescu had 72 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath. The legal limit is 35mcg.
Axinescu told police he does not usually drink, but drank a glass of wine and a beer, because he was in a lot of pain with his back.
Ms Baughan said he said he felt fit enough to drive to the gym.
Axinescu, of Charles Street, Mansfield, admitted drink-driving.
The 52-year-old told magistrates: “My alcohol level was high because I had been fasting for three days. Maybe that is what led to the high reading.”
He was banned from driving for 20 months and ordered to pay £617 in fines and costs.