News you can trust since 1952
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
5 hours ago Extra safety checks on 100 fairground and theme park rides across UK
35 minutes ago Landmarks for coronation concert ‘Lighting up the Nation’ revealed
50 minutes ago Monty Python star Michael Palin’s wife dies
2 hours ago Health unions back new pay offer for millions of NHS staff
2 hours ago Marelle Sturrock: Parents 'devastated’ over death of murdered daughter
3 hours ago Tributes paid to teenager who died after entering river

Drink-driver on three-day fast forced cop to take evasive action in Mansfield

An off-duty police driver had to swerve to avoid a collision when a drink-driver drifted across the white line towards him in Mansfield, a court heard.

By Tim Cunningham
Published 2nd May 2023, 14:02 BST- 1 min read

Mansfield Magistrates’ Court heard the officer followed the car to Charles Street where he found it parked in the middle of the road and saw Daniel Axinescu getting into another vehicle, on April 13.

Nicole Baughan, prosecuting, said a breath test showed Axinescu had 72 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath. The legal limit is 35mcg.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Axinescu told police he does not usually drink, but drank a glass of wine and a beer, because he was in a lot of pain with his back.

Mansfield Magistrates Court.Mansfield Magistrates Court.
Mansfield Magistrates Court.
Most Popular

Ms Baughan said he said he felt fit enough to drive to the gym.

Read More
Reports from the courts: the latest cases to be heard at Mansfield Magistrates C...
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Axinescu, of Charles Street, Mansfield, admitted drink-driving.

The 52-year-old told magistrates: “My alcohol level was high because I had been fasting for three days. Maybe that is what led to the high reading.”

He was banned from driving for 20 months and ordered to pay £617 in fines and costs.