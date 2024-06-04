Drink driver crashed while taking injured passenger to King's Mill Hospital
Gabrielle Briggs's Peugeot sustained front end damage when she hit the central reservation of Kings Mill Road East, at 10.30pm, on May 15.
A witness noted she smelled of alcohol. Police found her nearby, behaving "extremely erratically," and “it was evident she was intoxicated”.
A breath test revealed she had 80 microgrammes when the legal limit is 35 microgrammes.
Briggs, of previous good character, told magistrates the passenger's injuries weren’t from the crash and she had been taking him to A&E.
The 23-year-old, formerly of Prospect Street, Alfreton, admitted drink driving when she appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court, on Tuesday.
She was fined 120 with a £48 surcharge and £85 costs.
She was banned from driving for 20 months but a rehabilitation course could reduce the disqualification by 25 per cent if she completes it by July 16, 2025.