Drink driver claims ‘sun blinded him’ after crashing off road

Officers from Derbyshire Police’s roads policing unit took to Twitter to share details of the incident.

The man told police he had been temporarily blinded by the sun and as a result had careered off the road in South Normanton.

But a breath test later revealed he was significantly over the legal limit for drink-driving of 35 micrograms of alcohol per 100 millilitres of breath.

Derbyshire RPU shared pictures of the crash in South Normanton on Saturday (pictures: Derbyshire RPU)

He was subsequently arrested and taken to police custody before being charged with drink driving.

Posting pictures of the crash on Twitter, on July 9, Derbyshire RPU said: “South Normanton. Claims the sun blinded him on approach to the new roundabout.

“Nowt to do with blowing 154 at roadside. 151 in custody. Thankfully no injuries...or worse.”