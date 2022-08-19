Drink-driver caught more than three times the limit in Shirebrook

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

On August 18, a motorist had the Volkswagen car he was driving seized – as he was not insured to drive it.

A spokesman for Derbyshire Police’s Shirebrook safer neighbourhood team said: “What makes matters worse is the driver was seen beforehand and advised not to drive the vehicle but decided to drive it anyway!

“The vehicle was stopped by SNT officers, the driver reported for the offence of holding no insurance and the vehicle seized.”

The Volkswagen was seized by police.

It comes after a drink-driver was caught in the town on August 15.

A team spokesman said: “The driver of the vehicle was seen driving past SNT officers.

“We already had a previous interaction with the driver earlier that evening and suspected the driver to now be driving while over the limit.

“The vehicle was stopped and the driver arrested.

“It didn’t stop there – the driver also had no insurance on the vehicle so that was promptly seized.”

After taking the motorist to the Ripley custody suite, several ‘recent’ speeding tickets were discovered in their belongings.

The spokesman said: “One last thing was for the driver to provide two evidential breath samples with the lowest used as evidence.

“The readings were a surprise to everyone involved as they blew 125 with the legal limit being 35 – well and truly drunk.”