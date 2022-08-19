Drink-driver caught more than three times the limit in Shirebrook
Police in Shirebrook have been busy tackling motoring offences – including drink-driving and no insurance.
On August 18, a motorist had the Volkswagen car he was driving seized – as he was not insured to drive it.
A spokesman for Derbyshire Police’s Shirebrook safer neighbourhood team said: “What makes matters worse is the driver was seen beforehand and advised not to drive the vehicle but decided to drive it anyway!
“The vehicle was stopped by SNT officers, the driver reported for the offence of holding no insurance and the vehicle seized.”
Most Popular
-
1
Air ambulance called in after medical emergency in Kirkby
-
2
Reports from the courts: defendants from the Mansfield and Ashfield areas
-
3
Mansfield man watched sick child porn on Twitter and tried to mislead police
-
4
Students at The Garibaldi School in Mansfield achieve highest A-level results in school's history
-
5
Work is underway on Mansfield's new memorial garden and pocket park
It comes after a drink-driver was caught in the town on August 15.
A team spokesman said: “The driver of the vehicle was seen driving past SNT officers.
“We already had a previous interaction with the driver earlier that evening and suspected the driver to now be driving while over the limit.
“The vehicle was stopped and the driver arrested.
“It didn’t stop there – the driver also had no insurance on the vehicle so that was promptly seized.”
After taking the motorist to the Ripley custody suite, several ‘recent’ speeding tickets were discovered in their belongings.
The spokesman said: “One last thing was for the driver to provide two evidential breath samples with the lowest used as evidence.
“The readings were a surprise to everyone involved as they blew 125 with the legal limit being 35 – well and truly drunk.”
The drink-driving limit for alcohol in breath is 35 micrograms of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath.