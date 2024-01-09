Drink driver breached crown court order just four days before it ran out

A Mansfield drink driver breached a crown court order for wounding someone just four days before it was due to run out, a court has heard.

Police spotted Kevin Nussey getting out of his car outside his home, at 11pm, on December 16, after a member of the public raised concerns about the manner of his driving, said prosecutor Andrew Conboy.

He told officers he only drank one pint some hours before, but a breath test revealed he had 84 microgrammes of alcohol when the legal limit is 35 microgrammes.

The court heard the offence put him in breach of a 14-month prison sentence foru wounding suspended for two years by Nottingham Crown Court on December 20 2021.

Mansfield Magistrates court, Rosemary Street.

He breached the order, which included a 120-day alcohol abstinence requirement, four days before it was due to run out, said Mr Conboy.

And he was fined £50 for breaching the order in July last year.

Ryan Higginbotham, mitigating, said Nussey, who deserved credit for his guilty plea, denied driving in a poor fashion and claimed he had been followed all the way home.

The inevitable disqualification will have huge impact on his £500-per-week business as a self-employed plasterer and his ability to see his daughter, he said.

A probation officer said he had been “very compliant” on the order.

Nussey, aged 42, of Deakins Court, admitted drink-driving when he appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court, on Tuesday.

He was banned for 22 months but a rehabilitation course could reduce the disqualification by 25 per cent if completed by April 7 2025.