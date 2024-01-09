Drink driver breached crown court order just four days before it ran out
and live on Freeview channel 276
Police spotted Kevin Nussey getting out of his car outside his home, at 11pm, on December 16, after a member of the public raised concerns about the manner of his driving, said prosecutor Andrew Conboy.
He told officers he only drank one pint some hours before, but a breath test revealed he had 84 microgrammes of alcohol when the legal limit is 35 microgrammes.
The court heard the offence put him in breach of a 14-month prison sentence foru wounding suspended for two years by Nottingham Crown Court on December 20 2021.
He breached the order, which included a 120-day alcohol abstinence requirement, four days before it was due to run out, said Mr Conboy.
And he was fined £50 for breaching the order in July last year.
Ryan Higginbotham, mitigating, said Nussey, who deserved credit for his guilty plea, denied driving in a poor fashion and claimed he had been followed all the way home.
The inevitable disqualification will have huge impact on his £500-per-week business as a self-employed plasterer and his ability to see his daughter, he said.
A probation officer said he had been “very compliant” on the order.
Nussey, aged 42, of Deakins Court, admitted drink-driving when he appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court, on Tuesday.
He was banned for 22 months but a rehabilitation course could reduce the disqualification by 25 per cent if completed by April 7 2025.
He was fined £120 with a £48 surcharge and £85 costs.