Drink-drive warning as Notts Police step up Christmas campaign

The force said officers will be targeting those who drive after both drinking and taking drugs as party season and Christmas festivities begin.

Nottinghamshire Police have now launched a month-long campaign ‘to ensure drivers face justice for putting other people's lives at risk by getting behind the wheel after either drinking or taking drugs’.

Inspector Clare Gibson said: “We are actively on the hunt for drink and drug-drivers on our roads over the Christmas period.

The campaign is a reminder to road users that driving under the influence of drink and drugs is totally unacceptable

“This includes proactive patrols at relevant times, as well as in the morning as those who drink the night before may still find themselves over the limit the next day.

“We are routinely carrying out operations to catch those driving while drunk and having taken drugs, but understand people may be more tempted to jump into their car after indulging in Christmas festivities.

“Our message is if you have taken drugs or had a drink, do not drive, as you are placing not only your own life in jeopardy, but also other innocent people’s.”

Police said every driver involved in a collision or found committing a traffic offence can expect to not only be stopped, but also breathalysed – and those over the limit can ‘expect to be hauled before the courts’.

Deaths

During last year’s campaign, Nottinghamshire Police arrested 105 drink-drivers and 93 drug-drivers.

And figures for 2021 already show a rise in fatalities on county roads, with 31 deaths this year, compared with 20 last year.

Insp Gibson said: “We have found people driving under the influence of alcohol and drugs has contributed to innocent people losing their lives on our roads.

“It is always heart-breaking to have to tell families their loved ones have died as a result of drink or drug-driving.

“I implore anyone thinking about getting behind the wheel after drinking or taking drugs to think again and make alternative arrangements.”

A force spokesman said: “Anyone who suspects someone is driving while under the influence of drink or drugs is asked to try to discourage them from getting behind the wheel, but if they won't listen people are advised to call 101, or 999 if there is an immediate risk to life or property.”