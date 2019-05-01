Dramatic video of caravan blaze at Blidworth

Chad reader Graham Edward has sent in this video of the fire which destroyed or damaged around 100 caravans at Blidworth.

Firefighters were met with a scene of devastation after more than 100 caravans were destroyed or damaged in a huge blaze at Blidworth.

Crews from across the county battled the fire at the caravan storage site at Far Baulker Farm, off Old Rufford Road, in the early hours of Tuesday morning..

Graham Edward, who captured the video said:

"I saw the fire in the distance around 1.30 am and thought it was the farm burning rubbish but upon opening the window to get a better view I realised that the intensity of the fire meant it was more serious. There were large explosions and flames shooting into the sky , I called the fire brigade then drove and parked up to the entrance so as to guide the fire engines to the location who appeared no less than 10 minutes after

"I then walked up the drive to watch them tackle the fire, I figured that through my first response I've managed to save the loss of more caravans . It was unfortunate that the farmer although only 70 /80 metres away was asleep and failed to be awoken by the gas bottles exploding was also at risk if the fire had spread ."

About 70 caravans, motor homes and a horse box were destroyed in the incident, with a further 50 caravans damaged by the heat.

Crews from Mansfield, Ashfield, Blidworth, Edwinstowe, Stockhill and Arnold fire station were involved in fighting the fire.

Richard Esam, of Far Baulker Farm, said: “The fire brigade were called and came up to the farm at about 1.30am.

“It was well on fire – there were gas bottles exploding and shards of gas bottles flying all over the paddock.

“There’s at least one bottle in every van.

“As yet we don’t know what caused it – it could be arson, a wiring fault, a gas hob left on. We don’t know yet.”

Fire service investigators and police remained at the site as your Chad went to press on Tuesday evening.

Caravan owners and their friends and families have spoken of their shock.

Posting on your Chad’s Facebook page, fb.com/mansfieldchad, Wendy Crosby wrote: “Heartbreaking for all the people who own the caravan and motorhomes.”

Linda Ulyatt said: “ Ifeel for all those who have lost their vans, especially my brother and sister-in-law.”

And Sarah Jane Bonsall posted: “Oh dear. I’m glad I moved my van out last month, but feel sorry for all the other people though.”

https://www.chad.co.uk/news/people/pictures-show-devastation-after-blaze-guts-70-caravans-in-blidworth-1-9740214