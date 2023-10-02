First look: Start 'spooky' season with a visit to Sutton's new Harry Potter-themed bistro
WizardsDen, on Market View, Sutton, is a bistro serving a variety of hot and cold food and drink favourites with a Harry Potter theme.
The business is run by joint owners, Alisha Hill and Kirstie Roberts.
In a joint statement, Alisha and Kirstie thanked customers and the community for their “overwhelming” support.
Kirstie said: “It has been the first weekend open, and it has been amazing to see your reactions to the den.
“Don’t forget that if you would like to book – please send us a message and we'll get back to you as soon as possible.”
Alisha added: “We do cater for different dietary requirements but we ask that you can inform us of these before arrival.
“This is to ensure we can cater for these requirements to the best of our ability.”
To inquire about the business or book a table, visit www.fb.com/thequeenofdesserts20/ or call 07594 309213
Opening times are running on a trial basis, subject to change, but all updates will feature on Wizards Den’s Facebook page.
And most importantly, ‘book’ in and enjoy the immersive experience while tucking into a sweet treat.