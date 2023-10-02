News you can trust since 1952
First look: Start 'spooky' season with a visit to Sutton's new Harry Potter-themed bistro

A bistro inspired by the Harry Potter series has opened its doors in Sutton with ‘wizards welcome’ and ‘muggles tolerated’ – as the new eatery pays tribute to a cult classic in the ‘coolest’ way possible.
By Phoebe Cox
Published 2nd Oct 2023, 16:24 BST
Updated 2nd Oct 2023, 16:32 BST

WizardsDen, on Market View, Sutton, is a bistro serving a variety of hot and cold food and drink favourites with a Harry Potter theme.

The business is run by joint owners, Alisha Hill and Kirstie Roberts.

In a joint statement, Alisha and Kirstie thanked customers and the community for their “overwhelming” support.

Kirstie said: “It has been the first weekend open, and it has been amazing to see your reactions to the den.

“Don’t forget that if you would like to book – please send us a message and we'll get back to you as soon as possible.”

Alisha added: “We do cater for different dietary requirements but we ask that you can inform us of these before arrival.

“This is to ensure we can cater for these requirements to the best of our ability.”

To inquire about the business or book a table, visit www.fb.com/thequeenofdesserts20/ or call 07594 309213

Opening times are running on a trial basis, subject to change, but all updates will feature on Wizards Den’s Facebook page.

And most importantly, ‘book’ in and enjoy the immersive experience while tucking into a sweet treat.

Wizards Den - Harry Potter inspired bistro. Here are joint owners, Alisha Hill and Kirstie Roberts.

1. Meet the owners

Wizards Den - Harry Potter inspired bistro. Here are joint owners, Alisha Hill and Kirstie Roberts. Photo: Derbyshire Times

Step inside and experience the Harry Potter franchise on your doorstep. The interior has paid homage to the books and films with great attention to detail. 'Potterheads' is the affection term for Harry Potter fans who would definitely feel at home inside the venue.

2. Perfect place for Potterheads

Step inside and experience the Harry Potter franchise on your doorstep. The interior has paid homage to the books and films with great attention to detail. 'Potterheads' is the affection term for Harry Potter fans who would definitely feel at home inside the venue. Photo: Brian Eyre

The Sutton-based bistro features iconic characters from the series, including Dobby the house-elf.

3. Iconic characters can be found inside

The Sutton-based bistro features iconic characters from the series, including Dobby the house-elf. Photo: Brian Eyre

A candle-lit and 'homely' atmosphere transports customers back in time.

4. Cosy for customers

A candle-lit and 'homely' atmosphere transports customers back in time. Photo: Brian Eyre

