The driver, from Mansfield, who was over the drink-drive limit, was jailed for five years, but that is little comfort to his widow Clair Osborne and their two children, from Mansfield Woodhouse.

Clair is now supporting a Nottinghamshire Police’s new campaign to deter people from drink-driving.

Clair Osborne with a picture of her late husband Mark and their children.

More than 2,000 posters and 5,000 beer-mats highlighting the consequences of drink-driving have been distributed to pubs across Nottinghamshire, while officers will be taking part in a crackdown targetting those who choose to drink or take drugs and drive.

With Christmas party seasin in full swing, Clair encouraged people to plan how they would get home if drinking alcohol.

She said: “If you have work dos, or Christmas parties planned, that’s the key word, they are planned.

“Plan your taxi, plan your lift home. If you’re driving and anybody tries to tempt you to have a drink, just ask yourself, ‘is it worth it?’

“I see what it’s done to my children every day because someone decided to drink and drive.”

Clair, aged 48, recalled the moment police officers arrived at her home to tell her Mark had been killed.

She said: “I was on the phone to my daughter and there was a knock at the door. It was police officers and they told me Mark had been killed on his motorbike.

“I wouldn’t believe them. I said ‘it can’t be him – you must have it wrong, I was on the phone to him an hour ago’, but they had his driver’s licence and were certain. Our whole world just stopped.”

She described Mark as a “very kind, caring and loving person”.

“If you asked anybody to describe Mark they would say he was a lovely bloke, who just wanted to make everybody laugh,” she said.

“He was a fantastic dad. That has been the biggest impact – my two children worshipped him and he would do absolutely anything for them.”

Clair is urging people not to drink at all if driving.

She said: “If you are driving, don’t have a drink – that should be the approach. There are plenty of alternatives now, such as non-alcohol beers, so don’t be the person who just has the one and then gets in a car and that’s it – you’re responsible for destroying a whole family. Don’t be that person.”

To highlight the dangers of drink-driving, Nottinghamshire Police will be staging a series of roadshows. where members of the public will be invited to don “beer goggles” that simulate the effects of drunkenness, to show the effect on reaction speeds and potentially disastrous consequences.

Insp John Lees, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “Driving after drinking can have devastating consequences and easily result in a loss of life.

“All too often we attend road traffic incidents which have life-changing impacts on families.

“Please think about your drinking behaviours, particularly over the festive period. Please keep yourself, your family and others safe.

