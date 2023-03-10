All Saints Catholic High School, on Broomhill Lane, Mansfield, is among those to shut.

A school spokesman said: “Unfortunately due to the heavy snow fall overnight, All Saints' will remain closed for today. Students will be able access work via the VLE.”

Queen Elizabeth’s Academy, on Chesterfield Road South, mansfield, said: “Due to the adverse weather conditions, and for the safety of our children and staff, we have taken the decision to close the academy today, Friday 10 March. We have contacted all parents and carers directly via Weduc to inform them.”

The Brunts Academy, The Park, Mansfield, is also closed today.

A school spokesman said: “While this is far from ideal, it is important that we keep the safety of our staff, students and community as our first priority.

“With this in mind and given the nature of our 42-acre site, we are unable to open the school today due to the adverse weather conditions that have remained overnight.

“We would encourage all students to use online learning platforms – Century AI and Mathswatch. For Year 11 and 13 groups, staff will try their best to set work using teams/email where possible.

A number of schools are closed today.

“Thank you for your support at this time and please stay safe and well.”

The Samworth Church Academy, Sherwood Hall Road, Mansfield, is also shut.

It said: “We are shut today. The night has left us with more snow than we would feel okay about students traveling in, so today, Friday, March 10, we are shutting the site. Work is still available on Teams and Satchel One, so check those areas in the first instance.

“If you do go out to enjoy the weather please remember to stay safe.”

The Garibaldi School, on Garibaldi Road, Forest Town, said: “School will be closed March 10, due to the health and safety of the site.”

Meden School said: “Meden School will be closed today, Friday, March 10, due to the weather conditions.”

Also shut is Quarrydale Academy, Stoneyford Road, Sutton.

Tim Paling, headteacher, said: “Unfortunately, due to the weather, the academy will be closed today.“The roads near to the academy and the pathways are unsafe to transport students to school, and ensure their safety while they are here. Additionally, snowfall is still forecast for this morning.“Teachers for the classes your child would have today will be setting work,by either email or the Bromcom App), similar to what has taken place on the days of Industrial Action.“The academy will fully reopen on Monday, March 13, as normal.”

Outwood Academy Kirkby, Tennyson Street,Kirkby, has also announced it is closed, with parents and carers urged to “see email for further details”.

Sutton Community Academy, High Pavement, said: “Due to the adverse weather conditions and taking into account site safety and staff absence, the academy will be closed today, Friday, March 10. Lessons will move to online learning, via Teams, as per academy policy.”

West Nottinghamshire College has also confirmed it is closed today.

It tweeted: “All college campuses remain closed today, Fridaym March 10, due to snow. Students should log on to Microsoft Teams for their timetabled classes. Please check wnc.ac.uk for further details.”

A number of special schools are also closed today.

Schools in the Two Counties Trust were already closed today, due to a staff training event taking place at Ashfield School.