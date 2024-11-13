Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A young police dog continued an excellent start to his crimefighting career by sniffing out a dangerous driver in Sutton who was hiding in a bush.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK.

Jack Williamson, aged 29, was jailed at Nottingham Crown Court last week after leading police on a high-speed pursuit around Sutton.

Without the involvement of Police Dog Seth, however, he may have avoided capture.

Seth, a two-year-old Belgian Malinois, caught up with Williamson on Sunday, September 14, this year after the high-powered Mercedes was abandoned in a nearby pub car park.

Jack Williamson and Seth. Image: Nottinghamshire Police.

Sergeant Nick Dachtler, of Nottinghamshire Police’s dog section, has recorded an extensive commentary of the successful track to give members of the public a clearer insight into what our dogs can achieve.

He said: “This was an excellent example of a successful track for a suspect.

“In cases like these where vehicles are involved the handler will pay particular attention to driver’s side as it’s primarily the driver we want to catch up with.

“Once a scent has been established the handler will let the dog lead while keeping it under control on a long lead.

“They will then look for changes in the dog’s behaviour and position as it follows its nose.

“Once a suspect is in sight the handler will then switch from tracking mode to compliance mode – using the threat of the dog to keep a suspect in position while other officers bring the suspect under control.

“Once that control is established the handler will then reward the dog with its ball and give him plenty of praise for a job well done.

“Seth is still a young dog but he’s made a fantastic start to his police career.

“What made this particular track so impressive was that it was carried out in and around a busy road with so much passing traffic.

“All in all he is a really great dog and we’re lucky to have him and his handler as part of our team.”

PD Seth has made headlines this year for his work across the county, marking a promising start to his career.

Seth has been described as a very happy, bubbly character who loves to work and even refuses to go back to the car if he still has things to do.