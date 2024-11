We’ve nipped in the archives to bring you plenty of moments from around town, including school plays, theme days, charity events and much more.

The gallery features Northfield School holding a balloon race, a Victorian theme day at Pinxton School and the St Peters School Choir belting out some notes.

So if you were a student during this year then you could well have made the cut. Take a look and see who you know.

Get more local retro content over on the Chad website.

1 . Northfield School Ballon Race Mansfield Woodhouse Northfield School Ballon Race Photo: National World Photo Sales

2 . Pinxton School Pinxton School Victorian Day Photo: National World Photo Sales

3 . St Peters School Mansfield St Peters School Choir perform. Photo: National World Photo Sales

4 . Wellow School The Wellow School Archers Photo: National World Photo Sales