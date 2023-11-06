Do you know these people? Teenager robbed as he walked to friend's house in Mansfield
and live on Freeview channel 276
The incident happened on Monday, October 23 at around 3.30pm in Bancroft Lane.
The 14-year-old victim was walking to his friend’s house when he was approached by an unknown group.
He was pushed against a fence and then told to hand over his valuables.
These included his airpods, a black Trapstar puffer jacket, a Valentino bag, and an NY London watch.
They also ripped the silver chain from around his neck.
The combined value of the items was more than £400.
The suspects then walked from Latyton Avenue, over Rosemary Street, and down Union Street before moving to Walkden Street.
It is believed they used Mansfield Bus Station to leave the scene of the crime.
Extensive CCTV inquiries have taken place and a number of lines of inquiry are being investigated.
Detectives have released two images of a group that could help them with their inquiries.
Detective Constable Rebecca Pottage said: “This was a despicable crime and we are determined to catch those responsible.
“The 14-year-old was forced to hand over valuables which were rightfully his and no one should have to be put in that situation.
“We are determined to make sure they face justice for their actions.
“We have released CCTV images of a group that could help us with our inquiries.
"Do you know the people on these images? Are you the people on these images?
Anyone with information can call 101 quoting incident number 0442 October 23, 2023 or Crimestoppers free and anonymously on 0800 555 111.