News you can trust since 1952
BREAKING
£100,000 reward on offer 20 years since schoolgirl vanished
Sunak urges victims of alleged rapist Tory MP to ‘go to police’
Just Stop Oil activists smash glass protecting Rokeby Venus
Bank of England announces that interest rate will remain at 5.25%
Australian woman arrested after three dinner guests killed by poison
Bereaved families call for inquiry into NHS maternity services

Do you know these people? Teenager robbed as he walked to friend's house in Mansfield

Detectives have released images of a group of people they wish to trace after a robbery in Mansfield.
By Phoebe Cox
Published 6th Nov 2023, 12:37 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

The incident happened on Monday, October 23 at around 3.30pm in Bancroft Lane.

The 14-year-old victim was walking to his friend’s house when he was approached by an unknown group.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

He was pushed against a fence and then told to hand over his valuables.

Most Popular
Nottinghamshire Police shared images of the group.Nottinghamshire Police shared images of the group.
Nottinghamshire Police shared images of the group.

These included his airpods, a black Trapstar puffer jacket, a Valentino bag, and an NY London watch.

They also ripped the silver chain from around his neck.

The combined value of the items was more than £400.

The suspects then walked from Latyton Avenue, over Rosemary Street, and down Union Street before moving to Walkden Street.

It is believed they used Mansfield Bus Station to leave the scene of the crime.

Read More
Mansfield woman with loss of leg mobility from endometriosis battle set to launc...
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Extensive CCTV inquiries have taken place and a number of lines of inquiry are being investigated.

Detectives have released two images of a group that could help them with their inquiries.

Detective Constable Rebecca Pottage said: “This was a despicable crime and we are determined to catch those responsible.

“The 14-year-old was forced to hand over valuables which were rightfully his and no one should have to be put in that situation.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“We are determined to make sure they face justice for their actions.

“We have released CCTV images of a group that could help us with our inquiries.

"Do you know the people on these images? Are you the people on these images?

Anyone with information can call 101 quoting incident number 0442 October 23, 2023 or Crimestoppers free and anonymously on 0800 555 111.