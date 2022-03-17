Sutton school pupils hoping to prove they can achieve anything as they raise funds for Everest trip

The 23 students, aged from 14 to 17 years, are hoping to raise enough money to fund the trip to Nepal, which includes camping at an altitude of 5,000 metres at Mount Everest’s base camp.

They are hoping to raise the money required by hosting a number of charity events, raffles and fundraising days over the coming months

The project has been set up by Sutton Community Academy’s physical education lead, Brett Jones, who hopes that both the fundraising and the trip itself will enable the student to improve their self esteem and aspirations for the future.

He explained: “This is the first time the school has attempted something like this, and I think it is a really important project for the kids, as it really will give them such a fantastic sense of pride.

"Children, and even adults in this area often don’t realise how much they can achieve, and set their aspirations lower than they should be.

"We want to try and open their eyes to what can be achieved with a little bit of belief and encouragement.

"We have already had backing from some local companies, and the students have raised more than £7,000 so far, which is absolutely fantastic."

The trip takes place in April 2023, with students needing to raise £3,500 each to fund the 17-day trip.

The school has already been given a number of hampers to raffle off, and Mr Jones says the children are not afraid to go out and work for the cash.

"We aren’t just asking for money – we are happy to work for it, by running raffles and fundraising days, so any local companies who can help by donating prizes such as the co-op did would be absolutely fantastic," he continued.

"The kids have lots of great ideas already, so I have no doubt that we will hit our target, and the students will get to take the trip of a lifetime.”

For more information, check out the expedition JustGiving page here.

