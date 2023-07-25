Police were called to Martin Casey's home and arrested him for domestic assault on July 31, 2019, Mansfield Magistrates’ Court heard.

Alexis Mercer, prosecuting, said Casey began shouting racist abuse, “doing accents” and making threats of physical violence.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ms Mercer said Casey, who was in a wheelchair, “took advantage” as “the officers were doing their best to maintain his dignity while trying to get him into the vehicle”.

Mansfield Magistrates Court

In the back of the vehicle, he continued to be abusive and threatened to empty his urine bag, before spitting on the officer's leg and on the seat.

He used more racist language and told the officer: “I would shoot you if I could.”

As he was being transferred into the custody suite he spat on one officer's arm and elbowed another in the leg and groin.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And he spat and sprayed urine around his cell, the court heard.

Casey, aged 53, of High Street, Warsop, admitted assaulting an emergency worker, criminal damage and racially-aggravated assault, back in January 2020.

However, Ms Mercer said, the case was adjourned through no fault of his own.

The court heard Casy's health deteriorated earlier this month and he was transferred from a care home to King's Mill Hospital, Sutton.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad