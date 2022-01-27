‘Devoted’ Mansfield dad warned about ‘idiotic behaviour’ by judge

Magistrates in Mansfield sent Gregg Stainforth to the Crown Court after he admitted breaching a 14-month ban for drink driving, and a five-month suspended sentence for affray, by driving while disqualified in July, last year.

After hearing mitigation from Digby Johnson, on Thursday, Mr Recorder Michael Auty QC said: “He deserves to go straight to prison – otherwise the court has no authority.”

He told Stainforth: “You couldn’t question for a moment if I sent you to prison.

“You have to understand that if courts impose suspended sentences, you’re expected to abide by them.

“But you saw an easy alternative and thought you could get away with it. You didn’t. You got caught.

“There’s only one reason for not sending you to prison – the welfare of your children.

"I accept you are a devoted father, albeit an absolute fool in the way you choose to conduct yourself."

Stainforth, aged 30, of Portland Street, Mansfield, admitted driving while disqualified and without insurance, on Sherwood Street, Warsop, on July 22.

The judge deferred sentence until June 22, on condition he commits no offences of any kind, abide by the terms of his disqualification and complete his unpaid work.

Mr Recorder Auty said: “If you do all of these things, I will find a more imaginative way of dealing with you that doesn’t involve you having to explain to your children why you’re going to prison.

“You're going to have to be a perfect citizen.”