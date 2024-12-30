Detectives release images of stolen jewellery from Ravenshead
The break-in happened on Kirkby Road between 10am and 12pm on Tuesday, December 10.
Designer handbags and wallets were stolen along with several high-value watches and rings.
Officers have now released images of some of the stolen items and have urged anyone who has been offered them for sale to come forward.
Detective Constable Alexander Tennant, of Nottinghamshire Police’s burglary and robbery team, said: “This was an upsetting incident for the victims and we are determined to track down the person or people responsible.
“We are currently pursuing a number of lines of inquiry and hope these images will serve to jog people’s memory.
“It is likely these items have been or will be offered for sale so we urge anyone in the business of buying such items to keep an eye out for these items.”