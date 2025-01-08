Desperate Mansfield drug addict stole £8k after accessing employer’s online banking app

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A Mansfield man accessed his employer’s online banking app and helped himself to more than £8,000 of company funds.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Mansfield and Ashfield Chad, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jonathan Topliss observed his boss entering a 4-digit security pin and later used it to make several transfers into his own account.

The 37-year-old was arrested after the fraudulent transactions were discovered in March last year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In a police interview, he admitted taking the money and using it to pay off substantial drug debts.

Nottingham Crown Court. Image: Nottinghamshire Police.

He went on to plead guilty to fraud by false representation and was sentenced at Nottingham Crown Court on Tuesday, January 7.

The hearing was told Topliss was hired by a self-employed roofer to undertake four days of work, starting on March 4, 2024.

During breaks, the pair sat in the roofer’s van and Topliss observed the roofer log into his online banking via a mobile phone app.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Topliss memorised the PIN number and took full advantage when the roofer left his phone unattended in the van.

The court heard he logged into the app and took down his banking details, before sending himself an activation code so that he could access the roofer’s bank account via his own device.

He subsequently transferred himself £8,335.10 across several transactions.

The roofer spotted the money transfers and confronted Topliss, who agreed to attend a police station to confess to his crime.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Asked by officers what happened to the money, Topliss – who has 12 previous convictions for 27 offences including theft – replied he had used it to pay off his drug debts.

He admitted spending up to £130 a day on crack cocaine and that he stole the money because he was desperate.

Topliss, of Robin Down Lane, Mansfield, was sentenced to six months imprisonment, suspended for 18 months.

As part of his sentence, he must comply with an alcohol treatment requirement and was made subject of a four-month curfew.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He must also undertake 10 rehabilitation activity days and pay £1,000 court costs. The victim’s losses were reimbursed by his bank.

Sergeant James Smith, who oversaw the investigation, said: “This brazen deception had a significant impact on a local business that was left struggling to fill a hole in its finances.

“I am pleased that Topliss quickly owned up to his offending and that criminal proceedings have now come to an end.

“He must now pay the price for his actions, both with the sentence handed down by the court, but also with the loss of further work opportunities that might have come his way had he not betrayed the roofer in such an appalling way.”