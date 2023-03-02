‘Desperate’ Mansfield dad-to-be who stole bank card could have borrowed the cash

Justin Parker took the Halifax bank card after enjoying Sunday dinner at his victim's home on September 18, last year, Nottingham Magistrates’ Court heard.

Annelli Pritchard, prosecuting, said that when she went to buy electricity she realised her bank card was missing and CCTV showed Parker, aged 20, withdrawing cash at the Co-op.

Ms Pritchard said Parker had been given her PIN a week earlier, when she lent him the card to buy fish and chips for everyone.

Nottingham Magistrates Court.

She said: “It is a breach of trust as he is part of the family. He deserves full credit for the full and frank admissions he made when he was interviewed.”

The court heard he has dissimilar previous convictions, but was cautioned for theft from a dwelling as a juvenile.

Parker, of Ladybrook Lane, Mansfield, admitted two counts of fraud by false representation.

Neil Taylor, mitigating, said Parker “did not have the easiest of upbringings” and lived in local authority care.

“He is still in a relationship with his partner who is due to have a baby next week,” he said. “He is incredibly remorseful. It was a sheer act of desperation. He had recently lost his employment and was panicking with the baby due.

“If he had spoken to – effectively – his mother-in-law, he could have borrowed money.”