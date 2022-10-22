Coun Ben Bradley has joined the Committee for the Levelling-up and Regeneration Bill.

The 32-year-old has also sat on the Skills and Post-16 Education Bill committee since November 2021, while he was elected chairman of the Nottinghamshire All-Party Parliamentary Group in June.

Bill Committees are set up by the House of Commons to examine the details of proposed legislation line by line.

Coun Ben Bradley reads through the Bill Committee papers for the Levelling Up and Regeneration Bill

Commenting on joining the Levelling Up Bill Committee, Coun Bradley, who earns £84,144 per year as Conservative MP for Mansfield, a role he has held since 2017, said: “This is a really important bill for our region and the levelling up ambition as a whole, as it provides the legislative basis for many of the projects we have been working on locally, such as our landmark devolution deal.

“The Levelling Up Bill is the key piece of legislation that will unlock the powers and funding secured in our landmark devolution deal. This includes increased powers for our local East Midlands Development Company on issues such as planning.

“Providing these powers means they will be able to work effectively with private business and help plot out how the East Midlands economy can develop.

“These new powers for councils and the East Midlands Development Company all tie into the many local projects we have ongoing in our region.

“It is a pleasure to be on the committee scrutinising this vital piece of legislation and to be delivering both nationally and locally. I look forward to further detailed examination of this bill to make sure it benefits Mansfield and the East Midlands in the best way possible.”

The parliamentary positions are on top of his roles as Nottinghamshire Council leader, for which he receives an allowance of £35,827.19 per year, and member for Mansfield North, for which he receives an annual allowance of £15,277.76, as well as Nottingham and Nottinghamshire economic prosperity committee chairman.