Dangerous driving warning over car meets near Mansfield

Derbyshire Police said it was ‘aware’ that over the past weekend, there have been ‘organised car meets’ taking place on the A617 between Mansfield and Chesterfield, in the Doe Lea/Bramley Vale area.

The force said ‘police presence’ will be stepped up in the area, as it promised to investigate reports of bad driving.

A force spokesman said: “Should vehicles be found to be driving in an anti-social manner that is likely to cause alarm and/or distress to the local residents then warnings will be given and cars may be seized.”

Police are stepping up their presence in Doe Lea, following reports of car meets.

“As a result of recent meets, you may see an increased police presence in the area.

“Derbyshire Capture will investigate offences of dangerous driving, driving without due care and attention, careless driving, using a mobile phone, not wearing a seat belt, contravening a red traffic light, contravening solid white lines and other offences where the driver is clearly not in proper control of the vehicle.”

Anyone with information which may help identify any vehicles involved in the car meets, is asked to send it to Derbyshire Capture, at snap.derbyshire.police.uk

For anything else, contact the force via:

Online via derbyshire.police.uk

Online via Twitter, @DerPolContact