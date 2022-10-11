Police appeal after cat shot near Mansfield
Police officers are appealing for information following reports of a cat being shot and injured.
Members of Nottinghamshire Police’s Sherwood South neighbourhood policing team, said that they had received a ‘report of cat being shot and injured by a pellet gun in the Bilsthorpe area’.
A team spokesman said: “If anyone has seen or has any information in relation to this incident, please contact Nottinghamshire Police on 101, quoting incident 0293_08102022.”
Alternatively, call Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111, or visit crimestoppers-uk.org