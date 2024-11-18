Dangerous driver faces crown court for high-speed chase through Rainworth

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Mansfield man with previous convictions for dangerous driving has been sent to the crown court to be sentenced after leading police on a high speed chase through Rainworth.

Scott Morley sparked a 12-minute chase along the A617 bypass and looped back through Rainworth in the early hours of October 20, said prosecutor Becky Allsop.

He reached 95mph on the bypass, which has a 70mph limit, and 60mph in Rainworth, where the limit is 30mph.

"It was only luck that no members of the public were around," said Ms Allsop.

Mansfield Magistrates court, Rosemary Street.

"He decanted from the vehicle on Westbrook Drive and it rolled into a parked Renault causing low level damage."

The court heard Morley has a previous conviction for dangerous driving from October 2021.

He is also in breach of the community order he received because he did not complete the unpaid work element of the order.

The starting point is 36 weeks in prison with a range of up to 18 months, Ms Allsop added.

Hannah Spicer-Short, for Morley, said credit for his guilty plea would bring a potential sentence back within the magistrates' sentencing powers but there were aggravating features and other offences to be considered.

Morley, aged 30, of Ladybrook Lane, Mansfield, admitted dangerous driving, driving without a licence or insurance, and criminal damage, when he appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court, on October 21.

On Thursday he was granted unconditional bail to appear before Nottingham Crown Court for sentence on December 20. An interim driving disqualification will continue.