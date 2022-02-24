Customers rally in support of Mansfield butchers after food hygiene court case

Robert Bowring, 68, of Sookholme Road, appeared before Nottingham Crown Court on Tuesday, February 22 after admitting eight food hygiene offences at his Mansfield Woodhouse store in 2019.

It followed a significant investigation by Mansfield District Council’s Environmental Health team, and took three years to get to court – partly due to delays caused by the pandemic.

Bowring was also ordered to pay £40,000 in court costs and was banned from managing any catering business.

George Bowring, who now runs the business.

The court heard that he was still joint co-owner of the butchers chain, which also has stores on Mansfield, Shirebrook, Bolsover and Chesterfield, but it is now managed by his son, George Bowring.

Speaking after the sentencing, the 29-year-old told your Chad that he had worked tirelessly to turn the stores around following his father’s exit, and all stores now had either 4* or 5* ratings.

Laura said: “This was three years ago and the current owner shouldn't be penalised for his father's mistakes. It's a cracking little shop and luckily the majority of people know this and will continue to shop there!”

Mandy Wood said: “I have had some beautiful meats and hot cobs from the woodhouse shop. Great butchers, lovely produce and friendly staff. Well done for your hard work.”

Mark Hannah said: “Has anything happened over the last 12 months. Why wouldn’t you go and purchase from there? Lessons have been learned and it’s under new management. Some of the workforce have even changed. I will definitely be purchasing from there in the future.”

Gail Burton said: “Yes I will continue to support our local Butcher George Bowring and his team . George you're doing a brilliant job . And I still say you've got the best pies in the area.”

Caroline Webster said: “By far the best butchers going. My family and I have shopped there for years. Amazing meats and products and delivered with an outstanding customer (service). See you Sunday for my meats for the week. Team Bowerings of Woodhouse, you are brilliant.”