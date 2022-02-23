George Bowring took over the Bowring Butchers chain two years ago after his father Robert stepped back from the business.

The news came following an investigation by Mansfield Council’s environmental health team, which ultimately led to Robert Bowring being banned from running his own stores by a judge at Nottingham Crown Court on Tuesday, February 22.

Bowring, aged 58, of Sookholme Road, Mansfield, was also fined £25,000 and ordered to pay £40,000 in court costs, for the breaches which all occurred in 2019.

George Bowring now runs the stores

The council prosecuted Bowring after an investigation found Listeria monocytogenes present in cooked meat products and on food production equipment at the premises on High Street, Mansfield Woodhouse. Various unsafe food production practices were also observed.

Officers were told a quantity of sliced cooked meat had been sold over the counter on the April 24 and 25, 2019, and two care homes had been supplied with meat on April 24.

Listeria monocytogenes is a bacterial infection which can cause a high temperature of 38C or above, aches and pains, chills, feeling sick or vomiting, and diarrhoea.

But in the elderly and vulnerable, it can lead to sepsis and possible death.

George Bowring, 29, said he felt ‘terrible’ following the court ruling, but had worked tirelessly to turn the business around after taking over two years ago.

Their Worksop store was sold about 18 months ago, and the remaining stores in Mansfield, Mansfield Woodhouse, Shirebrook, Bolsover and Chesterfield now had either four or five-out-of-five food hygiene ratings.

He told your Chad: “It was three years ago – I’m the new owner and I’ve been working really hard to build the business back up.

“It’s just so down-heartening because my dad stepped back from the business two years ago.”

He said that since taking over, Bowrings had been crowned Supreme Champion at the British Pie Awards, along with other accolades.

The court heard yesterday that one of the shops may have to be sold to pay off the fines and legal costs, but George said: “That would be the last option.

"My dad owns all the buildings, but if he had to sell, we’d hope to rent it back from the new owner to keep the store running

"Half the staff who worked for us at the time no longer work for us – we have new managers and a new owner and we are still being penalised.

“I just think to myself that this was three years ago and we haven’t done anything wrong in those last three years.

“I really hope people won’t stop coming to us because of something that happened a long time ago.

“A local business needs the support of local people.”