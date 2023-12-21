Crown court for Sutton drink-driver who injured two women in head-on crash
Richard Miller, 54, of Springwood View Close, Sutton, admitted one count of driving with excess alcohol and two counts of causing serious injury by dangerous driving, when he appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court, on Tuesday.
Officers from the Roads Policing Unit (RPU) were alerted to an incident in Main Road, Ravenshead, at around 6.10pm on Wednesday, May 17.
Reaching the scene soon after the team found two cars had been involved in the collision, with debris scattered across the road and significant damage to both vehicles.
A blood test revealed Miller had 211 milligrammes of alcohol when the legal limit is 80 milligrammes.
A probation report was ordered and an interim driving ban was imposed.
He was committed to Nottingham Crown Court for sentence on February 13, next year.