Crown court for Sutton drink-driver who injured two women in head-on crash

A Sutton drink-driver who seriously injured two women in a head-on crash in Ravenshead will be sentenced at the crown court.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Richard Miller, 54, of Springwood View Close, Sutton, admitted one count of driving with excess alcohol and two counts of causing serious injury by dangerous driving, when he appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court, on Tuesday.

Officers from the Roads Policing Unit (RPU) were alerted to an incident in Main Road, Ravenshead, at around 6.10pm on Wednesday, May 17.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Mansfield and Ashfield Chad, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Reaching the scene soon after the team found two cars had been involved in the collision, with debris scattered across the road and significant damage to both vehicles.

Main Road, Rainworth.

A blood test revealed Miller had 211 milligrammes of alcohol when the legal limit is 80 milligrammes.

A probation report was ordered and an interim driving ban was imposed.