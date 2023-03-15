News you can trust since 1952
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
5 hours ago Hosepipe bans brewing around the UK after a dry winter
21 minutes ago Oestrogen could be behind arrhythmia in women say researchers
3 hours ago Budget 2023: Martin Lewis gives his verdict
3 hours ago Budget 2023: Living standards to fall by 6% - OBR
3 hours ago Budget 2023: Free childcare for under 5s explained
4 hours ago Key announcements from Chancellor Jeremy Hunt’s Spring Budget 2023

Crown Court for Mansfield man who downloaded child porn and bestiality images

A Mansfield man who was caught with more than 1,700 images depicting vile child porn and bestiality has been sent to the Crown Court to be sentenced.

By Tim Cunningham
Published 15th Mar 2023, 15:48 GMT- 1 min read
Updated 15th Mar 2023, 16:09 GMT

Nicky Coalwood, aged 30, of Langford Road, admitted three counts of making indecent images of a child, one of possessing prohibited images of a child and one of possessing extreme pornographic images, when he appeared at Mansfield Magistrates’ Court.

Fiona McClelland, prosecuting, said he downloaded the images between March 30 and May 10, last year.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

They included 372 category A images of a child, 220 category B images, and 346 category C images, where category A is the most extreme.

Mansfield Magistrates Court
Mansfield Magistrates Court
Mansfield Magistrates Court
Most Popular
Read More
Jail for Mansfield axe man who swung at family friend’s head while neighbours lo...

In addition, police found him in possession of 512 prohibited images of a child and 324 extreme pornographic images of bestiality.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A pre-sentence report was ordered from the probation service.

Coalwood, who was not represented, was given conditional bail to appear at Nottingham Crown Court, on April 12.