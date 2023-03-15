Crown Court for Mansfield man who downloaded child porn and bestiality images
A Mansfield man who was caught with more than 1,700 images depicting vile child porn and bestiality has been sent to the Crown Court to be sentenced.
Nicky Coalwood, aged 30, of Langford Road, admitted three counts of making indecent images of a child, one of possessing prohibited images of a child and one of possessing extreme pornographic images, when he appeared at Mansfield Magistrates’ Court.
Fiona McClelland, prosecuting, said he downloaded the images between March 30 and May 10, last year.
They included 372 category A images of a child, 220 category B images, and 346 category C images, where category A is the most extreme.
In addition, police found him in possession of 512 prohibited images of a child and 324 extreme pornographic images of bestiality.
A pre-sentence report was ordered from the probation service.
Coalwood, who was not represented, was given conditional bail to appear at Nottingham Crown Court, on April 12.