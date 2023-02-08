Crown court date set for Sutton man who crashed after high-speed police chase

Luke Winkworth was spotted on Low Moor Road, in Kirkby, but accelerated when the police illuminated their blue lights, on July 6, last year, Mansfield Magistrates’ Court heard.

Ben Payne, prosecuting, said Winkworth crossed on to the opposite side of the road and ran red traffic lights at speeds in excess of the legal limit before narrowly missing an oncoming car and crashing on Main Road, Ravenshead.

Winkworth, now aged 21, got out and ran off with a passenger, but the pair were caught. He later gave a no-comment interview to police.

The court heard Winkworth, a provisional licence holder, has three previous convictions for six offences and was last in court in January 2022, when he was given a 12-month community order.

He is currently remanded in custody, facing a separate charge of wounding with intent.

Winkworth, aged 21, formerly of North Street, Sutton, admitted dangerous driving, and driving without a licence or insurance, when he appeared before magistrates, via the video-link from HMP Nottingham.

Nicola Thorpe, mitigating, asked the magistrates to commit the case to the Crown Court for sentence.

Psychiatric reports are being obtained which may assist the court when dealing for this matter, she said.

