Caylum Bowman was stopped in his car, on Peafield Lane, Mansfield Woodhouse, on May 19, last year, Mansfield Magistrates’ Court heard.

Daniel Wilshaw, prosecuting, said Bowman was the sole occupant and nine wraps, each containing 0.5 grams of the class A drug, were recovered.

Mr Wilshaw said analysis of Bowman’s phone ‘indicated a larger enterprise in which he played a significant role’, while messages showed he was having money transferred into his bank account.

Mansfield Magistrates Court.

He told magistrates the final sentence ‘will be well outside your sentencing powers’.

Bowman, aged 25, of Stepnall Heights, Boughton, admitted possession with intent to supply cocaine.

Abbie Edwards, mitigating, said: "He deserves maximum credit for entering his guilty plea, but I can’t argue with the sentencing guidelines."