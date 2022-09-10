Criminal investigation launched into gynaecologist's care

The University Hospitals of Derby and Burton NHS Trust has announced it can no longer publish an imminent report assessing the care Dr Daniel Hay provided to patients between 2015 and 2018.

This is due to a formal announcement from Derbyshire Police that they have launched a criminal investigation into the former gynaecologist, aged 57, who lives in a village near Sutton.

It is understood the investigation focuses on women who had hysterectomies or underwent sterilisation conducted by Dr Hay, the allegation being no other alternative options were considered in place of the life-changing surgeries.

Royal Derby Hospital.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police have not indicated the timeline of care provided by Dr Hay which they will be assessing, with the NHS investigation having been focused on the years 2015-18.

Numerous patients and law firms have been calling for the scope of investigation into Dr Hay’s care to be significantly expanded, with some patients’ cases dating back to 2001, across Derbyshire and Nottinghamshire.

A police spokesman said: “A criminal investigation has been launched into medical procedures conducted by a former doctor at the Royal Derby Hospital.

“The investigation follows reports a number of women allegedly suffered harm under the care of former gynaecologist Dr Daniel Hay.

“This is a complex case which is in its early stages and will take time to ensure a thorough and robust inquiry into the allegations is conducted.”

A hospital trust spokesman said the review into Dr Hay has concluded and the women involved in the investigation have received letters and an invite to speak to an independent gynaecology consultant.

He said: “We understand Derbyshire Police are opening a criminal investigation into the individual.

“We regret we are therefore unable to publish the full report at this stage as we had intended.”

Dr James Crampton, trust interim executive medical director, said: “The standard of care some of these women received was below that which we strive to provide and for that I am sorry.”

The Medical Defence Union, which is acting on Dr Hay’s behalf, said the surgeon ‘has no comment to make’ regarding the criminal investigation.

Dr Hay, who relinquished his medical licence in July 2021, has not provided a statement through the MDU since July last year, when he said: “I apologise to the women affected by the NHS investigation. I am co-operating with the investigation. However, due to my ongoing mental health issues, I ask that you please respect my privacy at this time.”

At least 17 women have agreed to have their cases passed to the police as part of an investigation into Dr Hay.

The main NHS England investigation relates to care Dr Hay provided to women from 2015-18 while an obstetric and gynaecological specialist based at Royal Derby Hospital.

The investigation so far includes 383 women identified as former patients of his which may have cause for concern.