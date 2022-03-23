Crime survey reveals people feeling less safe at night across Nottinghamshire

Caroline Henry, Nottinghamshire police and crime commissioner, and Nottinghamshire Police will discuss crime across the area at a Police and Crime Panel meeting on Monday, March 28.

A report published ahead of the meeting looks at areas of marked improvement as well as areas of concern from 2020 to 2021.

It shows the proportion of residents which responded to a police and crime survey who felt ‘very or fairy safe’ outside in their local area after dark has “deteriorated significantly” over the last year.

Across Nottinghamshire, about 56.8 per cent of people felt safe at night, compared with 63.1 per cent the previous year.

At force level, reductions in feelings of safety were reflected across both the male and female population.

The report said: “Feelings of safety in the area after dark remain highest among males, at 66 per cent.

“By contrast, feelings of safety after dark remain lowest among females, 48 per cent, and people aged 16 to 34, 50 per cent.”

Mrs Henry has previously said she plans to ensure more CCTV is funded in hot spot crime areas.

Violence

Levels of neighbourhood crime continue to fall across Nottinghamshire, with Mansfield and Ashfield, at -3.3 per cent, seeing the most significant reductions over the last year, outside Nottingham.

Neighbourhood crimes have similarly fallen by 16 per cent over the last year, with burglary and theft-from-person offences having fallen by more than a fifth.

Violence with injury offences increased during the summer of 2021 alongside the relaxation of coronavirus restrictions and the reopening of the night-time economy.

Despite this, overall levels of violence with injury remain comparable with 2020.

Violent knife crime offences were at 720 in 2020, compared with 745 in 2021.

Average rates of homicide have fallen by 25 per cent over the last year, with 2021 showing ‘the lowest level recorded in Nottinghamshire’.

The number rape offences resulting in a police charge or summons has increased markedly over the last year, although, about 37 per cent of rape offences do not progress on account of the victim not supporting or withdrawing support for further police action.

The findings will be discussed at next week’s police and crime panel meeting.