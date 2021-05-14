Crime has fallen in Mansfield, official figures show

Nottinghamshire Police recorded 9,489 offences in Mansfield in the 12 months to December, according to the Office for National Statistics.

That was a decrease of 21 per cent compared to the previous year, when there were 12,021.

At 87 crimes per 1,000 people, that was higher than the rate across England and Wales, which stood at 81.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Nottinghamshire Police recorded 9,489 offences in Mansfield in the 12 months to December, according to the Office for National Statistics.

Crimes recorded in Mansfield included:

- 318 sexual offences, a decrease of 17 per cent;

- 3,575 violent offences, a decrease of 14 per cent;

- 1,164 incidents of criminal damage and arson, down 21 per cent;

- 536 drug offences, down seven per cent;

- 157 possession of weapons such as firearms or knives, up two per cent;

- 751 public order offences, down seven per cent;

- 2,598 theft offences, down 36 per cent;

In Nottinghamshire, all crime dropped by 17 per cent with 18,299 fewer crimes compared to the previous year.

The drop marks a sustained period of reduction in crime and means the force is far outperforming the national average of 10 per cent and the regional average of seven per cent – showing the Covid-factor is not the main reason for Nottinghamshire Police's success.

Nottinghamshire Police set up a number of specialist teams to tackle key offences in recent years, including burglary, robbery, drugs and knife crime., and with these officers dedicated to tackling repeat offenders in local areas across these crime types that impact on people most.

Chief Constable Craig Guildford said: "We continue to listen to our communities and have invested carefully in the right areas to maximise our impact upon criminals and supporting victims.

"While the lockdowns imposed during the coronavirus pandemic have undoubtedly had some impact on the figures, we have seen this reduction continue over a sustained period before then, and the fact we are outperforming the national average demonstrates that we are doing things differently and getting results for our public."

Overall, police recorded eight per cent fewer crimes across England and Wales – there were around 5.6 million offences in the year to December.