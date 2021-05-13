Crime is falling in Nottinghamshire

All crime dropped by 17 per cent in the 2020 calendar year, with 18,299 fewer crimes compared to the previous year, according to national figures released today.

The drop marks a sustained period of reduction in crime and means the force is far outperforming the national average of ten per cent and the regional average of seven per cent - showing the Covid-factor is not the main reason for Nottinghamshire Police's success.

The force's own even more up-to-date statistics, covering the year to March 31, also show this fall continued, with all crime dropping by over a fifth.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Crime fell by more than 50 offences a day over the last year in Nottinghamshire

Nottinghamshire Police set up a number of specialist teams to tackle key offences in recent years, including burglary, robbery, drugs and knife crime., and with these officers dedicated to tackling repeat offenders in local areas across these crime types that impact on people most.

Chief Constable Craig Guildford said: "We have seen some of the biggest reductions have come in areas where we have introduced specialist teams to tackle offences that the public tell us matter to them most. This is exemplified by Op Reacher.

"We continue to listen to our communities and have invested carefully in the right areas to maximise our impact upon criminals and supporting victims.

"While the lockdowns imposed during the coronavirus pandemic have undoubtedly had some impact on the figures, we have seen this reduction continue over a sustained period before then, and the fact we are outperforming the national average demonstrates that we are doing things differently and getting results for our public.

"All of the officers and staff at Nottinghamshire Police work tirelessly to make the county a safe place to live, work in and visit and the support of the community is vital to this continued success."