Cocaine driver who collided with mini bus in Tuxford lost traffic management job

A man who collided with a mini bus in Tuxford after taking cocaine has lost his job in traffic management, a court has heard.

Ethan Hare pulled out of a junction on Ashvale Road in his works van and the mini-bus hit him on Monday, April 15, prosecutor Ruth Snodin said.

He claimed the other vehicle was travelling too fast and maintained his driving was reasonable but appeared to be under the influence and tested positive for cocaine.

He told police he had last taken the drug in the early hours of Sunday and believed it would have left his system.

The court heard he recently left rehab where he was treated for cocaine addiction and now just takes it occasionally. He has one previous conviction for dangerous driving in 2017.

Nichola Thorpe, mitigating, said he deserved full credit for his guilty plea and has stayed out of trouble since.

She said he started taking cocaine again at weekends after the breakdown of a relationship and the death of his father.

He lost his job as a result of the collision and is “extremely worried about the impact of custody on his mental health,” Ms Thorpe said. “Whether it’s your fault or not I imagine the drugs were part of the situation,” the presiding magistrate told him.

Hare, aged 27, of Burghley Road, Scunthorpe, admitted driving when he appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court, on October 29.

On Thursday he received a 12 month community order with 15 rehabilitation days and 100 hours of unpaid work. He was disqualified for 12 months. He was ordered to pay £85 costs and a £114 surcharge.