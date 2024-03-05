Clipstone teen caught with Samurai sword claimed he took it so kids wouldn't find it
and live on Freeview channel 276
Bailey Lambert was a back-seat passenger in a car that was stopped due to the manner of its driving on Sherwood Hall Road, on July 15, last year, said prosecutor Ben Payne.
There were two other males in the car and the Samurai sword was found under the driver's seat.
Lambert's thumbprint was found on the handle and he initially denied being the owner.
But later on he said he found the sword in a local park and took it because he didn't want kids to pick it up.
The offence puts him in breach of a two-year youth rehabilitation order made at Nottingham Crown Court, in February last year.
Chris Perry, mitigating, said: "Mr Lambert is a young man diagnosed with autism and attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD).
"He was keeping bad company last year. The police think he is their fall guy.
"Because he risks a custodial sentence I think it is right that the court which originally imposed the order decides whether to extend the order or impose a new one."
Lambert, aged 19, of Greendale Crescent, Clipstone, admitted possession of a blade or sharply-pointed article when he appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court, on Tuesday.
The magistrates committed the case to Nottingham Crown Court to be sentenced, and he was given unconditional bail to appear there on April 2.