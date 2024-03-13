Clipstone man assaulted cop but got ‘the rough end of it’ during his arrest
and live on Freeview channel 276
Robert Harkess was arrested on suspicion of assault in Edwinstowe, just after midnight on October 28, said prosecutor Freddie Sail.
He hurled homophobic insults at one officer, threatening to “leather him if he saw him out in town” before warning “he would remember his face”.
Harkess damaged a window in the police car and tried to bite and headbutt the officer before successfully kicking him as he was put in leg restraints.
He continued to shout abuse, tried to bite other officers’ legs and threatened to fight them all, calling the officer “a little pig” and making pig noises.
He said Mansfield Police were rapists and referred to them as Wayne Couzens, the police officer who was jailed for life after abducting, raping and murdering Sarah Everard.
The officer he assaulted and offended said he was kicked, headbutted and bitten, and the language used was “appalling”.
Ian Pridham, mitigating, said it was alleged Harkess assaulted someone, but his “victim” changed their mind and claimed they fell over.
One officer was about to send Harkess on his way when another officer decided to arrest him.
“It is worth mentioning, had the police just sent him on his way he would have gone on his way,” said Mr Pridham, adding the incident was “clearly out of character” for someone with no previous convictions.
“He appears to have been arrested for having done nothing at this point. He was pushed face down into the tarmac and handcuffed so badly it was half way up his arm. The defendant certainly got the rough end of it.”
There was no indication of injury to the officer, said Mr Pridham, adding: "I’m not surprised, the defendant was probably face-down in the dirt. He had gone out to celebrate a friend's birthday and clearly had far too much to drink.”
Harkess, of Vicar's Court, Clipstone, admitted criminal damage, assaulting an emergency worker, and threatening behaviour, when he appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court, on Tuesday.
He received a 12-month community order with 160 hours of unpaid work.
He was ordered to pay £300 compensation, a £114 surcharge and £85 costs.